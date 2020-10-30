Menu
Police are at the scene of a suspicious death at Kepnock.
News

SUSPECTED STABBING: Police confirm woman found dead

Megan Sheehan
30th Oct 2020 9:55 AM | Updated: 1:56 PM
UPDATE 11.30AM

Police have confirmed a 36-year-old woman died at a Kepnock home this morning.

A police spokesperson said police responded to reports of a disturbance and arrived to find the woman with serious suspected stab wounds.

She was declared dead at the scene. 

"A crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Police at the scene of a suspicious death at Kepnock. Mikayla Haupt

The nearby Kepnock State High School was put into lockdown at the direction of police as a precaution from about 9.45am-10.30am but is now back to normal operation.

If you have information about the incident contact Policelink 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au.

EARLIER

A Kepnock Rd address has been declared a crime scene as multiple police crews investigate a suspicious death in the area.

Police were called to the Bundaberg residence about 8.50am this morning after reports a body had been found.

Police at the scene of a suspicious death at Kepnock. Mikayla Haupt

No further information was yet available.

This is a developing story.

More to come

