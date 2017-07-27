BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

ROCKY duo Busby Marou have been announced as special guests during Sir Elton John's Australian stadium tour in September.

It caps a stellar year for the Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou who this year beat out Adele and Ed Sheeran to claim the number one spot on the ARIA chart with their third album, Postcards from Shell House.

The album took them back to their roots, with recording sessions on Great Keppel Island and on a boat, as well as in Victoria with Jon Hume of Evermore who co-wrote three of the 11 songs.

Elton John Contributed

Busby Marou were today announced as the opening guests for Elton John's Once In A Lifetime concerts in Mackay, Wollongong and Cairns.

Jeremy said the were told as they were getting ready to release their newest single, Getaway Car.

"We felt like good news was sticking to us like glue,” Jeremy said.

For Tom, the news was "like icing on a very big cake”.

Chugg Entertainment Executive Chairman AM, Michael Chugg, said it was fantastic Sir Elton had chosen a Queensland act given two of his gigs were in the north of the state.

Busby Marou in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK180217abusbyma

"These are big concerts, with huge attendances,” he said.

"We need people to arrive early and Busby Marou are the perfect reason why people will.

"Their set, as the sun goes down and evening sets in, will be a seamless foray into a night of truly once-in-a-lifetime entertainment.”

With the good news, Jeremy also paid tribute to Dr G. Yunupingu, who also opened for Elton John in Darwin in 2008.

"We will humbly honour his legacy,” said Jeremy.

"Connecting to country and telling stories by music.”

Sir Elton is renowned for his interest in new and upcoming artists, as well as for hand-picking his support guests.

Limited edition Triple M Club House tickets are on sale for Mackay this Tuesday from 9am at moshtix.com.au.