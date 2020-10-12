BREAKING: Busby Marou scores another huge gig

Busby Marou, AKA Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou, will perform at the AFL grand final at the Gabba on October 24.

BUSBY Marou will perform at the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba on Saturday, October 24.

The Rockhampton duo is part of an all-Australian and quintessential Queensland line-up announced today.

They will perform alongside the likes of Brisbane’s own pop sensations Sheppard, local indie club band Cub Sport and Wolfmother’s lead vocalist and guitarist Andrew Stockdale.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra will also perform and, in another another Australian grand final first, famed musical director Chong Lim will oversee the unique blend of artists and orchestra.