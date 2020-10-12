Menu
Busby Marou, AKA Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou, will perform at the AFL grand final at the Gabba on October 24.
News

BREAKING: Busby Marou scores another huge gig

Pam McKay
12th Oct 2020 2:14 PM
BUSBY Marou will perform at the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba on Saturday, October 24.

The Rockhampton duo is part of an all-Australian and quintessential Queensland line-up announced today.

They will perform alongside the likes of Brisbane’s own pop sensations Sheppard, local indie club band Cub Sport and Wolfmother’s lead vocalist and guitarist Andrew Stockdale.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra will also perform and, in another another Australian grand final first, famed musical director Chong Lim will oversee the unique blend of artists and orchestra.

        News Hundreds of our readers have voted for what they regarded as most important election issues for the Rockhampton electorate. Check out the top 10 here.

