Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire fighters battle fires in Rockhampton this past summer.
Fire fighters battle fires in Rockhampton this past summer.
Breaking

BREAKING: Bushfire breaks out near North Rocky homes

kaitlyn smith
13th Oct 2020 4:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE crews are currently attending a bushfire at Mt Archer in Rockhampton’s North.

It is understood the sizeable fire first broke out at Pilbeam Dr around 4.30pm.

Two QFES crews are on scene, with the blaze described in length as 20m long by 5m wide.

It is unknown at this time whether the incident is believed to be suspicious.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the blaze has since been contained.

There is currently no threat to nearby properties.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by.

More to come.

mt archer national park qfes investigation rockhampton bushfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $105M shortfall: Push for flood levee funds to be redirected

        Premium Content $105M shortfall: Push for flood levee funds to be redirected

        News The Council wouldn’t comment on what other priority projects for levee funds could be as they “don’t want to put the cart before the horse”.

        Rocky childcare centre sells for $2.3m at Melbourne auction

        Premium Content Rocky childcare centre sells for $2.3m at Melbourne auction

        Property The home of Guppy’s Early Learning Centre at 337 Dean Street sold with an expected...

        Is this the unluckiest drink-driver ever?

        Premium Content Is this the unluckiest drink-driver ever?

        News Capricorn Coast man Ronald Metze could lay claim to the title.

        Final decision on future of CQ ammonium nitrate plant

        Premium Content Final decision on future of CQ ammonium nitrate plant

        Council News The Gracemere development was not received by the community warmly.