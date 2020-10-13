BREAKING: Bushfire breaks out near North Rocky homes

Fire fighters battle fires in Rockhampton this past summer.

MULTIPLE crews are currently attending a bushfire at Mt Archer in Rockhampton’s North.

It is understood the sizeable fire first broke out at Pilbeam Dr around 4.30pm.

Two QFES crews are on scene, with the blaze described in length as 20m long by 5m wide.

It is unknown at this time whether the incident is believed to be suspicious.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the blaze has since been contained.

There is currently no threat to nearby properties.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by.

More to come.