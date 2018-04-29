Menu
A fire has reportedly broken out at the Emu Park Golf Club on Emu Park Rd.
BREAKING: Bushfire ignites at Livingstone golf club

Amber Hooker
29th Apr 2018 12:29 PM

12.25PM: FIREFIGHTERS are en route to a bushfire at the Emu Park Golf Club.

Emergency services received the call at 12.14pm, to respond to a vegetation fire at 3578 Emu Park Rd, Emu Park.

There are currently no officers on scene.

More information to come when available.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service warn smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

