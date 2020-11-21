BREAKING: Bushfire ‘threatens’ homes in Gladstone region

A bushfire has broken out at Euleilah in the Gladstone Region.

A bushfire has broken out at Euleilah in the Gladstone Region.

MULTIPLE fire crews have been deployed to contain a bushfire which broke out in the Gladstone region this afternoon.

The blaze first took hold of a grassed area on Taunton Rd at Euleilah around 12.45pm.

It is understood residents reported flames to be as close as 300 meters to some properties.

However, no evacuations have been ordered or undertaken at this time.

At least five acres of land have reportedly been impacted by the flames.

Two rural fire crews are currently on scene, with three more en route.

A QFES spokesman said smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents are reminded to close both their doors and windows and keep medication close by.

Motorists are also urged to exercise caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.