Fire crews are working to contain a bushfire near Shoalwater Bay Training area.
BREAKING: Bushfire threatens military training area

kaitlyn smith
7th Dec 2020 4:47 PM
MULTIPLE fire crews are working to contain a bushfire which took hold of land within the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

It is understood the blaze first ignited at Byfield Rd, Byfield earlier this afternoon.

As result, both the Yeppoon and Rockhampton areas are now experiencing heavy smoke.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire does not pose a threat to nearby property at this time.

However, residents are advised to keep any necessary medications nearby.

Motorists should also drive to conditions throughout the area.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat call triple-0 (000) immediately.

