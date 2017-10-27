BREAKING: Canavan's fate decided as dual citizenship case resolved

THE highly anticipated High Court dual-citizenship verdict was handed down this afternoon, deciding the fate of the 'citizenship seven' members of parliament, including Rockhampton's Senator Matt Canavan.

In a stunning decision, the High Court decided to disqualify Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Deputy Nationals leader Fiona Nash, One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, former Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam.

Rockhampton-based senator Canavan is safe, as is senator Nick Xenophon.

With this successful High Court decision, Mr Canavan will now remain in parliament and is expected to return to his place in cabinet and the ministerial responsibilities he walked away from in July.

The Nationals Queensland senator Canavan was born in Australia and elected to the senate for Queensland 2013.

He became entangled in complicated Italian citizenship law which conferred onto him Italian citizenship through his mother's family after a law change when he was two years old.

He resigned as Resources Minister over the dual-citizenship conflict, which came to light in July, and has since renounced his Italian citizenship.

During the High Court case, the basis of his arguments were ignorance and relevancy of another nation's laws.

Senator Canavan's barrister David Bennett argued that he did not know about his citizenship conflict and could not be in breach and that another nation's law change should not have bearing on his eligibility as he did not voluntarily act to receive that citizenship.

Mr Bennett also said an "unlimited Italian citizenship chain” could pose big problems making it very hard for someone several generations down the chain to know they had a dual citizenship conflict of interest if no-one in a family line renounced their status.

In the wake of the dual citizenship debacle and today's High Court decision, Sky News has revealed that the Turnbull government was considering changes to the Citizenship Act.

Presently under section 44 of the constitution, an MP was ineligible to sit in parliament if they were a dual citizen of another country.

It is understood that the Attorney-General was considering changes that would prohibit foreign countries from conferring citizenship on Australian MPs without their knowledge or consent.

These proposed changes would not apply retrospectively to sitting MPs but may protect future MPs from falling foul of the provisions.

Constitutional experts have said the laws could be subject to legal challenge if they appeared to be in breach of the constitution.

With Joyce now found ineligible, the Turnbull government will have 75 lower house seats, making it more likely to lose house votes unless the Coalition retains Joyce's seat against a likely run by former independent MP Tony Windsor.

If necessary, the soonest a by-election in New England could be held is 2 December.

This would not be in time for the next session of parliament which is scheduled for 27 November playing havoc with the government's one-seat majority

Probable replacements for members ruled ineligible:

Barnaby Joyce - his fate would be decided at a byelection in his seat of New England

Fiona Nash - Hollie Hughes

Larissa Waters - Andrew Bartlett

Scott Ludlam - Jordon Steele-John

Nick Xenophon's resignation will spark a casual vacancy.

Malcolm Roberts - Fraser Anning

Stay tuned for a statement from Senator Canavan.