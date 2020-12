Livingstone Shire Council has cancelled Thursday night’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show. Picture: Sam Flanagan

Livingstone Shire Council has cancelled Thursday night's New Year's Eve fireworks shows due to the forecast wet weather conditions.

The fireworks shows were scheduled to take place at 9pm at Emu Park, Yeppoon and Glenlee.

Council apologised for the cancellation in a press statement.

"Council apologises for the inconvenience and wishes the Livingstone Shire community a safe and happy 2021," the statement read.