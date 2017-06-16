26°
Sport

Breaking: Capras star signs for NRL powerhouse

Pam McKay
| 16th Jun 2017 1:53 PM Updated: 2:04 PM
Capras' Bill Cullen.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Capras' Bill Cullen.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's been a whirlwind 24 hours for CQ Capras forward Bill Cullen, who is heading to the country's capital after being snapped up by the Canberra Raiders for the rest of the 2017 season.

The 21-year-old, who will fly out on Sunday and start training with the Raiders on Monday, said he was thrilled to finally realise his lifelong dream of playing in the NRL.

"It's very exciting news and I'm privileged to be given this opportunity," he said today.

"I only found out last night. My player agent contacted me and told me Canberra was interested. Within a few hours they had made an offer and I accepted.

"I'm really looking forward to heading down and giving it a crack." 

Cullen joins the growing ranks of CQ reps: 

  • Corey Oates
  • Ben Hunt
  • Jonus Pearson 
  • Matt Scott
  • Jake Granville
  • Sam Hoare
  • Cameron Munster
  • Tim Glasby 
  • Dave Taylor 
  • Kurt Mann
  • Anthony Griffin

Cullen admitted the contract offer came as a bit of a surprise but is adamant he is "ready to take that next step".

"This is going to be a great learning experience for me for the rest of the year and we'll see what happens after that," he said.

The tough-tackling Cullen played all of his junior league with the Calliope Roosters. He spent two years with the North Queensland Cowboys under-20s before returning to the region to join the Capras.

"I can't thank Kim (Williams) and the Capras enough for the opportunity they've given me. Coming out of the 20s system into Q-Cup playing with men was a big step and it's really helped me to get where I am today.

"I had a meeting with Kim this morning and I shook his hand and told him how much I appreciated the opportunity he gave me."

Cullen said he was frantically getting things in order to make the move south.

"I've sacrificed a fair bit, which most footballers do, so it's awesome to finally get the reward for that.

"Canberra has an accomplished coach in Ricky Stuart and a host of talented players.

"I'm rapt and I plan to take this opportunity with both hands and make the most of it."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill cullen canberra raiders cq capras

