QAS attended the scene. Photo Bev Lacey
BREAKING: Car and motorbike collide in Rockhampton CBD

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
10th Aug 2020 1:13 PM
TRAFFIC was momentarily backed up in Rockhampton CBD after a car and motorbike crashed at a busy intersection.

About 12.30pm, emergency services were called to the crash on Fitzroy St at the intersection of Campbell St.

Lanes were affected and motorists were warned to proceed with caution.

Two men were assessed on scene but were reportedly uninjured. Both declined transport to hospital.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the vehicles were in the process of being towed.

