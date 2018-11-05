Menu
FATAL: A mother was killed while taking her two children to school this morning. A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital and a 15-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries.
News

BREAKING: Mother killed on school run in head-on crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
Carolyn Booth
by and
5th Nov 2018 8:26 AM

9.15AM: UPDATE

POLICE have confirmed a woman in her 40s has died while taking her two children to school this morning.

A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition after receiving injuries to her head, pelvis and leg.

She has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

A 15-year-old boy received minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but in shock.

The road remains closed. Updates to follow.

 

Emergency services on the scene of serious crash.
8.26AM: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a a two-vehicle head-on collision along the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

The crash between a car and a truck happened shortly before 8am near Sharon and South Kolan.

Initial reports are that two people are trapped inside a vehicle.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area with Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd closed in both directions and significant delays expected.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

