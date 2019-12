Car breaks down after running out of fuel on Fitzroy Bridge, backing up early morning traffic.

TRAFFIC is backed up on both Musgrave St and Lakes Creek Rd, Rockhampton, after reports of a car broken down on the left southbound lane of Fitzroy Bridge.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said about 7.30am, traffic was reported as moving quite slowly over the bridge.

They said it was due to a car that had broken down because it had run out of fuel.

RACQ have been notified and are responding to the scene now.