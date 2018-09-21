Menu
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Kevin Farmer
BREAKING: Car crash on Bruce Hwy south of Rocky

Maddelin McCosker
21st Sep 2018 12:59 PM

UPDATE 2pm:  A TRAFFIC crash on the Bruce Highway that was believed to have involved two cars has been downgraded to a minor traffic crash.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, 10 kilometres south of Mount Larcom.

One car is reported to have lost control and spun out onto the dirt.

BREAKING 1pm: AT LEAST three people are believed to be involved in a crash south of Rockhampton.

Early reports indicate two cars were involved in the crash, 10 kilometres south of Mt Larcom.

One vehicle is believed to have travelled off the road and spun multiple times in the dirt.

Emergency services are at the scene now.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

More to come.

