UPDATE: Man dies in crash at Wallaville

UPDATE 1pm: Police have confirmed a man, aged 53, has died after a crash at Wallaville.

A paramedic carried out 40 minutes of CPR but was unable to revive the man.

It is believed the man suffered a medical episode while driving.

The helicopter on scene has left and the Bruce Highway is no longer blocked.

UPDATE 12.40pm: The southern side of the Bruce Highway has been blocked as crews tend to the incident.

UPDATE 12.20pm: A rescue helicopter is landing at the scene of the incident.

It is believed roads around the incident have been blocked.

The scene of the crash at Wallaville.

UPDATE: Emergency services are carrying out CPR on a man who was retrieved from the vehicle.

EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to a single-vehicle crash at Wallaville.

The rescue chopper arrives.

Police, fireys and paramedics are responding to reports a four-wheel drive has crashed into a dam near Zillman Rd and the Bruce Higway.

Reports of the high-speed crash came through about 11.30pm.

Traffic banks up following a crash at Wallaville.

Initial reports are the car involved smashed through guard rails along the road and crashed into a neighbouring dam.

It is understood the driver is still inside the vehicle.

