BREAKING: Car crashes into guard rail on major Rocky road

A car has struck a guard rail on Yeppoon Rd at Iron Pot. Pic: file photo

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a single-vehicle crash at Iron Pot, just outside of Rockhampton.

Early reports suggested the car collided with a centre guard rail of Yeppoon Rd’s southbound lane around 12.45pm.

All patients have reportedly since self-extricated, with no serious injuries sustained.

Debris, including parts of the railing, is believed to be strewn across the road.

Police are currently directing traffic through the area.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time.

QAS and QFES are currently en route.

More to come.