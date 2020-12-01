Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car has struck a guard rail on Yeppoon Rd at Iron Pot. Pic: file photo
A car has struck a guard rail on Yeppoon Rd at Iron Pot. Pic: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Car crashes into guard rail on major Rocky road

kaitlyn smith
1st Dec 2020 1:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a single-vehicle crash at Iron Pot, just outside of Rockhampton.

Early reports suggested the car collided with a centre guard rail of Yeppoon Rd’s southbound lane around 12.45pm.

All patients have reportedly since self-extricated, with no serious injuries sustained.

Debris, including parts of the railing, is believed to be strewn across the road.

Police are currently directing traffic through the area.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time.

QAS and QFES are currently en route.

More to come.

iron pot rd qas rockhampton qfes rockhampton road traffic crash rockhampton police yeppoon rd crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman accused of leaving husband to have ‘dirty sex’

        Premium Content Woman accused of leaving husband to have ‘dirty sex’

        Crime The couple was married for 25 years before she sought a temporary protection order against her husband.

        • 1st Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        BUY LOCAL: Fart bombs and unicorns top trends for Christmas

        Premium Content BUY LOCAL: Fart bombs and unicorns top trends for Christmas

        Business “Blame grandad”: Fart bombs and whoopee cushions are perennial favourites for...

        Women, 2 children hospitalised in crash

        Premium Content Women, 2 children hospitalised in crash

        News Paramedics took the three patients to Rockhampton Hospital.

        BEWARE: Trap set for 2.5m croc in Fitzroy River

        Premium Content BEWARE: Trap set for 2.5m croc in Fitzroy River

        Environment Wildlife officers investigated reports and confirmed the presence of a crocodile...