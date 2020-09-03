Menu
Car crashes off road along busy Gracemere stretch

Melanie Plane
3rd Sep 2020 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:59 PM
UPDATE 6PM: ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash at Gracemere this afternoon. 

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the driver to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment. 

The scene has been cleared. 

UPDATE 5.35PM: PARAMEDICS are treating one person after the vehicle they were driving crashed on Gavial Gracemere Road this afternoon. 

It is understood the single vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Tindall Road. 

The driver managed to get themselves out of the vehicle, and are being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service. 

Their injuries remain unknown. 

The vehicle will be towed from the scene. 

BREAKING 5.20PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to Gavial Gracemere Road after reports a vehicle has left the road and crashed.

Initial information suggests the incident has occurred about 2km from the Burnett Highway turn-off.

Injuries are at this stage unknown.

More to come.

