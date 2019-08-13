Menu
Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash into a building on Bolsover St, Rockhampton, just off the Neville Hewitt Bridge.
BREAKING: Car crashes off Rocky bridge into a building

Aden Stokes
by
13th Aug 2019 10:05 AM
A VEHICLE has crashed into a building off a busy Rockhampton street.

At 9.33am, paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash into a building on Bolsover St, just off the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

On the ground reports indicate the building was the Tannachy Centre and is not at risk of collapsing. The vehicle appears to of just hit one of the front pillars.

Paramedics have just arrived on the scene and it appears there is one person in the vehicle and no entrapments.

The patient may have an existing medical condition and are likely to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

More to come.

