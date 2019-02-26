Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple crews are on the scene.
Multiple crews are on the scene.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police scouring streets in and near Boyne Island

Tegan Annett
by
26th Feb 2019 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM

UPDATE 6.50pm: 

IT IS believed police have located a Subaru forester which was allegedly stolen from a Boyne Island address this afternoon. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told The Observer it was located at Bluewater Dr, Boyne Island. 

Meanwhile police crews are still searching for the people involved in a single-vehicle car crash. 

After crashing into a fence near Handley Dr and Malpas St about 5.15pm, the people inside the car fled the scene. 

A tow truck is removing the car from the road. 

Earlier 5.50pm: 

MULTIPLE police crews are searching the streets of Boyne Island and surrounding areas after two separate incidents. 

At 5.15pm Queensland Police was called to the intersection of Handley Dr and Malpas St, near Boyne Plaza, with reports a car had crashed through a fence.

It is believed the driver lost control, drove down an embankment and crashed into a fence.   The people inside the car allegedly fled the scene.

Witnesses told Police there were several people in the car who ran away, towards Woolworths Boyne Island.

In a separate report, a car has been stolen from a Boyne Island home this afternoon.

Gladstone Police crews are looking for the stolen subaru forester which was allegedly taken from a Chauvel St, Boyne Island, address this afternoon.

It was reported to police shortly before 5.30pm.

More Stories

boyne island car crash queensland police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Murdered man's son speaks out about dad's 'heart of gold'

    premium_icon Murdered man's son speaks out about dad's 'heart of gold'

    News 'He was a very hard man, very staunch and took no bullshit but he had a heart of gold and he'd give you the shirt off his back'

    • 26th Feb 2019 7:08 PM
    NSW crim head butts QLD police a month after relocation

    premium_icon NSW crim head butts QLD police a month after relocation

    Crime He has 16 page criminal record in NSW and outstanding warrants

    • 26th Feb 2019 6:25 PM
    Rescue chopper tracks down rural patient with new app

    premium_icon Rescue chopper tracks down rural patient with new app

    News Twelve year-old involved in buggy roll over

    • 26th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
    Check out these CQ pets in sticky situations

    premium_icon Check out these CQ pets in sticky situations

    Life Did your pet make the cut?

    • 26th Feb 2019 5:30 PM