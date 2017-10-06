UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after Yeppoon Rd rollover

UPDATE 9.50AM: A MAN has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Yeppoon Rd this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash site past The Oaks Caltex on the busy stretch about 7.40am.

A QAS spokeswoman said upon arrival, paramedics found the man out of the vehicle, which was on its side and extensively damaged.

A critical care paramedic had been called to the incident, but a QAS spokeswoman said the man didn't suffer any injuries.

He was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Emergency services were unable to provide the man's age or where he is from.

UPDATE 8.10AM: AMBULANCE officers have requested a critical care paramedic to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Yeppoon Rd.

A QAS spokeswoman said officers reported extensive damage to the vehicle which had flipped onto its side, but they were still assessing the patient or patients involved.

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm details of who was involved or their injuries at this time.

Initial reports indicate it was a male person involved and there are no entrapments.

She said everyone was out of the vehicle upon arrival after they received the calla bout 7.40am.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are also on scene.

A QPS spokesman said there are no reports of obstruction to traffic at this time.

UPDATE 8AM: EMERGENCY services have arrived on scene to find a vehicle on its side off Yeppoon Rd.

Paramedics are assessing a male patient involved in the crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene of the single-vehicle rollover, past The Oaks Caltex service station.

Initial reports indicate there is excessive damage to the car after it came off the road about 7.40am.

More to come.

7.45AM: A CAR has flipped onto its side on Yeppoon Rd, just past The Oaks service station.

Emergency services are responding to initial reports of a single-vehicle rollover about 7.40am.

It is understood a male patient is involved, but there are no reports he is entrapped.

The car is reported to have been heading from Yeppoon towards Rockhampton at the time of the crash.

More information to follow.