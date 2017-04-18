BREAKING: Car goes up in flames on CQ highway

CAR FIRE: Firefighters were called to the incident at about 8.40pm.

A CAR has gone up in flames on the Capricorn Highway just west of Emerald.

Firefighters have just arrived on the scene after being called to the incident at about 8.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said it is unknown if anyone is inside.

But the owner has reportedly told emergency crews they believe no one is in the vehicle.

The owner also told crews the only two hazards are fire extinguished on the floor of the car.

The spokeswoman said a passer-by on the highway alerted the fire service.

