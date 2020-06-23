Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton
Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton
Breaking

BREAKING: Car hits pedestrian in North Rockhampton

Jack Evans
JANN HOULEY
and
23rd Jun 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An incident between a car and a pedestrian is currently unfolding on Alexandra St in North Rockhampton near tropical ford.

A reporter on the scene reported multiple police crews had blocked the road between the Highway and Main St.

Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton
Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton

A silver sedan is visible on a side road with its windscreen smashed in and its indicator on.

Police had little detail at this stage, but a spokesman confirmed it was an incident between a vehicle and pedestrian.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews took a man in his 30s to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

He was complaining of shoulder pains.

Police crews remain on scene. More to follow.

Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton
Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton
car vs pedestrian north rockhampton quuensland ambulance service tmb breaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Isisford man dies in light aircraft crash

        premium_icon Isisford man dies in light aircraft crash

        News The 26-year-old died at his Isisford property on Monday morning.

        • 23rd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        Crash affects rush hour traffic into Rockhampton

        premium_icon Crash affects rush hour traffic into Rockhampton

        Community All injuries were minor but traffic on the busy stretch of road was reduced to one...

        • 23rd Jun 2020 9:30 AM
        Mixed emotions: Father, son printers prepare for last shifts

        premium_icon Mixed emotions: Father, son printers prepare for last shifts

        News Luke Hansen: ‘I’ll leave with some good memories.’

        Emergency services rush to CQ man struck by tree

        premium_icon Emergency services rush to CQ man struck by tree

        Rural The patient was treated on scene for suspected head and spinal injuries