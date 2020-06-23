BREAKING: Car hits pedestrian in North Rockhampton

An incident between a car and a pedestrian is currently unfolding on Alexandra St in North Rockhampton near tropical ford.

A reporter on the scene reported multiple police crews had blocked the road between the Highway and Main St.

Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton

A silver sedan is visible on a side road with its windscreen smashed in and its indicator on.

Police had little detail at this stage, but a spokesman confirmed it was an incident between a vehicle and pedestrian.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews took a man in his 30s to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

He was complaining of shoulder pains.

Police crews remain on scene. More to follow.