Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A member of the public contacted police after driving past the wreck.
A member of the public contacted police after driving past the wreck.
News

BREAKING: Two people hospitalised in Bruce Hwy rollover

Sarah Steger
by
23rd Jun 2018 8:41 AM | Updated: 9:04 AM

10am | 

POLICE are conducting traffic on the Bruce Hwy about 15 minutes out of Gin Gin where a single-vehicle rollover unfolded this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a 66-year-old man had suffered facial injuries in the crash and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

A female passenger with leg injuries was also transported.

 

8.50am | 

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services are assessing two people involved in a high-speed rollover near Gin Gin.

The patients are understood to be elderly and were sitting on the side of the Bruce Highway when paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash.

Initial reports are the highway is blocked in both directions, with the wreck lying in the middle of the road.

One of the two passengers, an elderly woman, is believed to be complaining of neck pain.

The condition of the other, elderly male patient is still unknown.

8.35am | 

POLICE and paramedics are at the scene of a crash along the Bruce Highway, about 30km north of Gin Gin.

About 8.21am, emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover near Kolonga.

A member of the public contacted police after driving past the wreck.

The person said the car was lying on its roof and was completely blocking traffic.

Initial reports are all passengers are out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

breaking news bruce highway crash editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Up to 50mm rain forecast for CQ

    Up to 50mm rain forecast for CQ

    News PROMISING widespread falls across region with cool change

    REVEALED: Rocky Show attendance figures 'fairly good'

    premium_icon REVEALED: Rocky Show attendance figures 'fairly good'

    News Crowd down but talks to unite with Showmen's Guild for 2019 underway

    The weak link that grounded Rocky's bid for Qantas academy?

    premium_icon The weak link that grounded Rocky's bid for Qantas academy?

    News City put in strong bid but there was a question mark on one element

    Kershaw free camping backed by expert

    premium_icon Kershaw free camping backed by expert

    News Town planner supports 48-hour free parking after lengthy inspection

    Local Partners