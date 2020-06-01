BREAKING: Car reverses into house in Yeppoon

Police are now on scene.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a car reversing into a house in Yeppoon.

At about 10.50am, all services were called the incident on Lorikeet Ave.

Reports indicate that a four-wheel drive from across the road had reversed down the driveway and into the house.

All occupants have been accounted for and there appears to be no one inside the home.

The vehicle has been removed from the house and the structure has been made safe but there is “cosmetic damage”.

Paramedics and police are now on scene.