Car rolls in flood water on Rocky outskirts
UPDATE 6.30PM: EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of a flash flooding crash near Kabra.
A QPS spokeswoman confirmed police were still assessing the incident.
The vehicle is off the road and two teenagers involved suffered minor injuries.
BREAKING 5.45PM: PARAMEDICS are racing to the scene of a crash west of Rockhampton where a car has crashed into flood water.
Reports suggest a car rolled into flood water on Power Station Road at Kabra, near the Capricorn Highway overpass.
Two teenagers were reportedly in the vehicle at the time, with a 17-year-old boy suffering facial lacerations and a 17-year-old girl uninjured.
It comes after heavy rain battered the Rockhampton region this afternoon.
Motorists are urged to take care in the area.