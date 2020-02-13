Menu
Two teenagers are involved.
Car rolls in flood water on Rocky outskirts

Melanie Plane
13th Feb 2020 5:43 PM | Updated: 6:34 PM
UPDATE 6.30PM: EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of a flash flooding crash near Kabra. 

A QPS spokeswoman confirmed police were still assessing the incident. 

The vehicle is off the road and two teenagers involved suffered minor injuries. 

BREAKING 5.45PM: PARAMEDICS are racing to the scene of a crash west of Rockhampton where a car has crashed into flood water.

Reports suggest a car rolled into flood water on Power Station Road at Kabra, near the Capricorn Highway overpass.

Two teenagers were reportedly in the vehicle at the time, with a 17-year-old boy suffering facial lacerations and a 17-year-old girl uninjured.

It comes after heavy rain battered the Rockhampton region this afternoon.

Motorists are urged to take care in the area.

