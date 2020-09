Paramedics are en route to the accident scene.

EMERGENCY services crews have located a vehicle which has rolled off Pilbeam Drive, Mount Archer.

The car is understood to be in a gully and the female driver is trapped.

A call for help was received about 10.40am.

Initial reports indicated the car had ended up on its roof.

It is understood the accident is half way up Pilbeam Drive.

