BREAKING: Car runs off highway south of Rockhampton

11.15PM: PARAMEDICS have arrived on scene of a crash about 15km south of Rockhampton.

QPS earlier advised a passer-by phoned in to inform them a car had come off the Bruce Hwy in Port Curtis and crashed into an embankment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said when QAS arrived on scene, the driver had helped themself out of the vehicle.

They reported they were not injured and will not require transport to hospital.

Reports indicate another motorist has helped move the vehicle.

11AM: EMERGENCY personnel are en route to a Port Curtis crash, about 15km south of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a passer-by has phoned in the crash about 10.50am.

Initial reports suggest the car has ran off the road and into an embankment.

Police were not yet on scene as at 11am.