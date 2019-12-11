Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house. JANN HOULEY
Breaking

PHOTOS: Man arrested after car crashes into Frenchville home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3PM: POLICE have located the vehicle involved in this afternoon's house-ramming incident in Duthie Avenue and taken a man into custody. 

Police found the vehicle involved parked in the middle of Wiggington Street with damage to its back end. 

Reports indicate the driver has failed a roadside breath test. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

BREAKING 2.45PM: POLICE are on the hunt for a white station wagon after it allegedly rammed a home in Frenchville this afternoon.

Multiple police crews are responding to a Duthie Avenue property after a white vehicle with Fujitsu signage up the side, purposely reversed into a house.

Witnesses told police that the car appeared to line up the Duthie Ave dwelling before reversing into it.

The vehicle has fled the scene, leaving behind extensive damage.

frenchville rockhampton crash tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

        premium_icon Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

        News ‘The damage is pretty horrific and it’s pretty upsetting’: A Central Queensland man is racking up a massive debt overseas while trying to save his foot.

        Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        premium_icon Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        Council News Key council leader resigns suddenly and another worker is referred to CCC

        Harris Scarfe placed into voluntary administration

        premium_icon Harris Scarfe placed into voluntary administration

        Business Iconic South Australian retailer Harris Scarfe has gone into voluntary...

        Rocky to benefit from major Adani rail deal

        premium_icon Rocky to benefit from major Adani rail deal

        Business Jobs up for grabs as mining giant reveals contractor for rail signalling systems...