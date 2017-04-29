28°
UPDATE: Man hospitalised after plowing into palm tree

Chloe Lyons
| 29th Apr 2017 2:59 PM
A car crashed into a palm tree on Glenmore Rd.
A car crashed into a palm tree on Glenmore Rd. Chloe Lyons

UPDATE 3.30PM: A MAN has been transported to hospital with knee and back injuries after his car plowed into a palm tree. 

Emergency services were called to Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue at around 2.40pm where Queensland Fire and Emergency Services worked to free the man from the vehicle. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed the incident, but said it was not clear if a second passenger was involved. 

BREAKING 2.45PM: A CAR has crashed into a palm tree near a busy Park Avenue roundabout.

Initial reports indicate a car with two passengers crashed into the tree on Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue.

The pair are currently being assessed by ambulance officers and the Queensland Police Service are on scene directing traffic.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to remove one passenger from the car.

More to follow.

