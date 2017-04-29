UPDATE: Man hospitalised after plowing into palm tree

UPDATE 3.30PM: A MAN has been transported to hospital with knee and back injuries after his car plowed into a palm tree.

Emergency services were called to Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue at around 2.40pm where Queensland Fire and Emergency Services worked to free the man from the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed the incident, but said it was not clear if a second passenger was involved.

