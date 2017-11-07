News

2 adults, 2 kids in Bruce Hwy crash near Rocky

Emergency services are on scene of a single-vehicle crash into a pole in Bajool.
7.30AM: PARAMEDICS are still treating four patients on scene, two for spinal injuries following a crash in Bajool.

The Queensland Ambulance Service arrived on scene at Bruce Highway and Six Mile Road after the car smashed into a pole about 6.15am.

Two adults and two children were involved.

Further details are not available at this time.

6.50AM: A CAR has smashed into a pole off the Bruce Highway and Six Mile Road, Bajool.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has just arrived on scene as of 6.45am after receiving the call at 6.15am.

A spokesman reported a number of crews were heading out, but were turned around as the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service had already arrived on scene.

He said paramedics reported no one was entrappped or ejected from the vehicle, and all people are awake.

It is unknown at this time how many people were involved, or if they are injured.

A QFES crew will remain on scene to make the area safe, disconnect the battery and ensure there is no fire risk.

The Bajool township is about 33km south of Rockhampton.

More to follow.

