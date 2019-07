CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of the Capricorn Highway and Fairy Bower Rd.

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of the Capricorn Highway and Fairy Bower Rd. Google Maps

A CRASH was reported at the intersection of Fairy Bower Rd and Capricorn Highway this evening.

Police confirmed the two vehicle collision took place around 6.10pm.

A witness to the incident described one car being "T-boned” by another.

Queensland Ambulance said the motorists involved had refused assessment and paramedics had left the scene.

Traffic is still reportedly flowing through the intersection.

More to follow.