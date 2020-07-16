Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Neutral Bay Car Vs Motorbike Accident
Neutral Bay Car Vs Motorbike Accident
Breaking

BREAKING: Car vs. motorbike on busy CQ Hwy

kaitlyn smith
16th Jul 2020 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLE has collided with a passenger vehicle this evening on the Dawson Hwy in Kin Kora.

It is understood the incident occurred around 7.20pm near the McDonalds adjacent to Phillip St intersection.

Both vehicles reportedly sustained some damage, with both reportedly blocking the heavily-trafficked road for close to an hour.

Emergency crews have since cleared the road with passing traffic remaining unaffected.

It is understood both drivers has since been breathalysed, one of them delivering a possible positive result.

QAS, QPS and QFES are all attended the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

dawson hwy kin kora regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smoke warning as Cap Coast hazard reduction burn planned

        premium_icon Smoke warning as Cap Coast hazard reduction burn planned

        News Bushfire mitigation work to be conducted Saturday and Sunday.

        • 16th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
        Meth user’s lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

        premium_icon Meth user’s lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

        Crime Justice goes against precedent cases to stop deportation

        Nine months prison for man busted with weapon in car

        premium_icon Nine months prison for man busted with weapon in car

        News Police conducted a search and found a knife in the vehicle.

        ROAD WORKS: See if your road is on the list for upgrades

        premium_icon ROAD WORKS: See if your road is on the list for upgrades

        Council News Council releases $17.7 million road renewal program in 2020/21 budget which...