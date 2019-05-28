Menu
INVESTIGATION: Police are searching a red Suzuki Swift that is connected to an alleged road rage shooting this morning. Mike Knott
BREAKING: Car window allegedly shot at, car intercepted

Carolyn Booth
28th May 2019 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
POLICE are investigating allegations that a shot was fired at a car window this morning, with police intercepting a vehicle near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking to the drivers of two cars reportedly involved in the incident.

Reported as a road rage incident, the car window was allegedly shot out around the Maroondan area, with police intercepting a car along Childers Rd.

A witness told the NewsMail she noticed a police car flew past Childers Rd with lights and sirens just before pulling over and searching a red Suzuki Swift near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking with both drivers in an attempt to work out exactly what happened.

car crime editors picks shooting wyper scout camp
