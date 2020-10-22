Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A caravan has overturned following a two-vehicle crash at the Capricorn Coast. Photo: file photo
A caravan has overturned following a two-vehicle crash at the Capricorn Coast. Photo: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Caravan flips on roof following Cap Coast crash

kaitlyn smith
22nd Oct 2020 6:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are this evening responding to a two-vehicle crash at the Capricorn Coast.

It is believed a caravan and utility vehicle lost control at the corner of Emu Park Rd and Coorooman Creek Rd, Coorooman around 6.10pm.

Early reports suggest the caravan has rolled on its roof as a result.

Both vehicles were reportedly travelling in the southbound lane at the time of crash.

However, it is understood the in-bound lane is now completely blocked to traffic.

It is understood all individuals have managed to self-extricate from the vehicle.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.
QPS, QFES and QAS are currently on scene.

More to come.

capricorn coast crash caravan crash emu park rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New ‘out of this world’ experience takes Rocky by storm

        Premium Content New ‘out of this world’ experience takes Rocky by storm

        Technology The immersive experience is already starting to book out for work Christmas parties.

        Construction of new $1.65m Mobil service station to begin

        Premium Content Construction of new $1.65m Mobil service station to begin

        Motoring The plans have strict guidelines of when the works can be completed.

        UPDATE: Female driver from Tanby Rd crash flown to Brisbane

        Premium Content UPDATE: Female driver from Tanby Rd crash flown to Brisbane

        Motoring The woman was unconscious as emergency services worked to free her from her SUV

        Student suffers head injury in alleged school assault

        Premium Content Student suffers head injury in alleged school assault

        Breaking The concerning incident is one of many to occur at the school over recent months.