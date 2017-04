TWO girls have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a carer at a Wandal address before fleeing the scene.

The incident unfolded at a Hall St property in South Rockhampton at about 10.25pm.

The girls, of unknown age, allegedly caused "severe" property damage and injured a carer.

They were arrested on Huish Dr after police swept surrounding streets.

