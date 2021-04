Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

Queensland Rail is being called to stop trains travelling through Rockhampton after two vehicles reportedly collided on a railway line near the CBD.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection Derby Street and Denison Lane.

Initial reports suggest the vehicles were “stuck on the railway line”.

More to come.