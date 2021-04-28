Menu
Ambulance generic. Picture: Lillian Watkins
BREAKING: Cars crash into house in Nth Rocky

Lachlan Berlin
28th Apr 2021 4:21 PM
A house has been damaged after a two vehicle crash in North Rockhampton on Wednesday, April 28.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there’s two crews on the scene at Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue who arrived at 4.15pm.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene.

“Looks like no one was injured,” a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Paramedics have now left the scene.

A police spokesman said there has been damage to the fence.

It is understood there’s also structural damage to the veranda.

