BREAKING: Car’s end destroyed in South Rocky crash

A two-vehicle crash has blocked Upper Dawsons Rd at The Range.

EMERGENCY services are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton.

The nose-to-tail occurred around 3.40pm at the intersection of MacGregor St and Upper Dawsons Rd, The Range.

It is understood a child was inside one of the vehicles at the time of the incident.

No serious injuries are believed to have been sustained.

Vehicles sustain serious damage

The busy intersection is reportedly completely blocked.

Police are on scene enforcing traffic diversions.

QAS have just arrived on scene.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible.