A two-vehicle crash has blocked Upper Dawsons Rd at The Range.
Breaking

BREAKING: Car’s end destroyed in South Rocky crash

kaitlyn smith
26th Aug 2020 3:55 PM
EMERGENCY services are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton.

The nose-to-tail occurred around 3.40pm at the intersection of MacGregor St and Upper Dawsons Rd, The Range.

It is understood a child was inside one of the vehicles at the time of the incident.

No serious injuries are believed to have been sustained.

Vehicles sustain serious damage
The busy intersection is reportedly completely blocked.

Police are on scene enforcing traffic diversions.

QAS have just arrived on scene.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible.

A vehicle involved in the traffic crash.
road traffic crash upper dawson rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

