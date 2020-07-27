BREAKING: Cattle truck roll-over blocks western highway

CRASH: A cattle truck is blocking the Capricorn Highway west of Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK110511cbridge1

A PRIME mover carrying cattle has rolled and is blocking the Capricorn Highway, 60km west of Rockhampton.

Queensland Police confirmed the crash occurred in the Westwood and Gogango area at 12.50pm.

The highway is blocked in both directions by the vehicle and the cattle.

It is believed that no one was injured in the crash as Queensland Ambulance said it was not called to the scene.

Incident response services are proceeding.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternative route.

More to follow.