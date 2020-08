Emergency services are racing to reports of a cattle truck rollover on Blackwater Rolleston Rd, Lowesby.

EMERGENCY services are racing to reports of a cattle truck rollover 20kms north of Rolleston.

About 9.15am, the rollover was reported to have occurred on Blackwater Rolleston Rd, Lowesby.

Initial reports suggest the truck has blocked the road and there are cattle “everywhere”.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the condition of the driver is unknown.

More to come.