BREAKING: Chaos as evicted family refuse to leave Rocky hotel

A family is evicted from the Ambassador Hotel.

THREE infant children have come home from school to see their mum in tears as their family are evicted from the Ambassador Hotel in North Rockhampton.

Dramatic scenes are unfolding in the car park of the hotel as mum of four, Amanda Taylor, who has lived at the hotel for about a year, and is a cleaner there, refuses to leave the premises.

"I'm a mum. This is a kick in the belly," she said.

"I don't know how I feel right now. This is not right."

"I didn't see this coming.

"I'm a mum and I'm homeless. I can't afford to pay for motels every night."

Police have arrived at the premises to help negotiate with the family.

But the property's owner, Michael Tyrell, told The Morning Bulletin those living at the hotel had known they may be evicted for about six months.

A Supreme Court Justice granted the eviction notice yesterday in Rockhampton, finding in favour of Mr Tyrell, ordering the leaseholder to leave the premises by 4pm today.

Mr Tyrrell said he had made an exception for workers whose boss had already paid for the room.

"We are not being unfair we are just protecting out property," she said.

CLEAN UP: Ms Taylor's kids pack up.

Ms Taylor said she too had paid rent in advance, but Mr Tyrrell said she could not provide him with any proof.

Ms Taylor's son Brandan, 19, insists their family were given no warning of the eviction.

"I don't even think mum knew anything about this either," he said.

"They haven't given her a chance to get her stuff out either."

EVICTED: Brandan taylor and his mum Amanda will need to clear out.

He said the drama began at about 4.30pm, but Mr Tyrrell stressed he was giving the family time to move their belongings out this evening.

Mr Tyrrell said the hotel was "disgusting" inside and he would be cleaning it out immediately.

"It's absolutely disgusting. You wouldn't want to go in there.

"God only know what's up in those rooms there."

