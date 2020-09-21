BREAKING: ‘Chemical spill’ at Rocky swimming pool

A young female has suffered a reaction after mistakenly mixing two chemicals.

A young female has suffered a reaction after mistakenly mixing two chemicals.

EMERGENCY services are this evening attending a minor chemical spill at Rockhampton’s South Side Pool.

Early reports suggest a 23-year-old female worker suffered a reaction around 6.30pm following the incident.

It is understood she mistakenly mixed chemicals believed to be lemon bleach and acid.

The specific type of acid used is unclear at this time.

The young woman is reportedly complaining of breathlessness.

Both QAS and QFES are on scene.

More to come.