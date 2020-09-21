Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young female has suffered a reaction after mistakenly mixing two chemicals.
A young female has suffered a reaction after mistakenly mixing two chemicals.
Breaking

BREAKING: ‘Chemical spill’ at Rocky swimming pool

kaitlyn smith
21st Sep 2020 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are this evening attending a minor chemical spill at Rockhampton’s South Side Pool.

Early reports suggest a 23-year-old female worker suffered a reaction around 6.30pm following the incident.

It is understood she mistakenly mixed chemicals believed to be lemon bleach and acid.

The specific type of acid used is unclear at this time.

The young woman is reportedly complaining of breathlessness.

Both QAS and QFES are on scene.

More to come.

chemical spill rockhampton pool
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man crashes ute into Emu Park house

        Premium Content Man crashes ute into Emu Park house

        News He then fled the scene on foot, but police caught up with him.

        MEGA GALLERY: Last week’s sports action in 150+ photos

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Last week’s sports action in 150+ photos

        News Capricornia, Metro East, Frenchville Bushrangers, Mackay Mongrels, Brothers...

        Fire-impacted residents urged to seek free legal help

        Premium Content Fire-impacted residents urged to seek free legal help

        News Many residents are still struggling to recover from the devastating bushfires in...

        New cafe opens at Emu Park beachfront

        Premium Content New cafe opens at Emu Park beachfront

        Business The owner is dedicated to looking after the environment and using sustainable...