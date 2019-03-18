Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough House Fire - Firefighters worked to control the blaze after a raging fire gutted a house on Albert St.
Maryborough House Fire - Firefighters worked to control the blaze after a raging fire gutted a house on Albert St. Cody Fox
News

BREAKING: Child charged with arson over M'boro house fire

Carlie Walker
by
18th Mar 2019 12:54 PM | Updated: 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has been been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in Maryborough on Saturday.

The 12-year-old boy appeared before Maryborough Children's Court today.

In addition to arson, he was also charged with entering with intent, contravening a police order and obstructing police.

FULL STORY: House gutted by fire in Maryborough

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the contravening charge came about because the boy allegedly refused to let police access his phone.

The boy was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on March 26.

More Stories

editors picks fccrime fcfire fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Suspicious package found at Rockhampton courthouse

    premium_icon UPDATE: Suspicious package found at Rockhampton courthouse

    Crime Police and fire crews are on scene at Rockhampton Magisgtrates Court

    New coal mine to employ up to 160 people

    premium_icon New coal mine to employ up to 160 people

    News New Bowen Basin coal mine to employ 145-160 people

    Two men in custody after incident at Lakes Creek

    premium_icon Two men in custody after incident at Lakes Creek

    News Witnesses reported "about 10 police cars” on the scene

    Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

    premium_icon Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

    Movies Here's your chance to enter the 2019 Capricorn Film Festival