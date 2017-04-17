BREAKING: Child freed from bike with hacksaw

EMERGENCY services freed a child trapped in his bike with a hacksaw after a freak accident in Gracemere this morning.

At around 8.30am, the Queensland Ambulance Service were called to reports of an accident at an Origano Ave address which left a child's leg stuck by a bike pedal.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service were attempting to remove the child.

The QFRS were required to cut the pedal off the bike.

The child has since been removed and was not taken to hospital.