Child taken to hospital after skate park crash
UPDATE 2.15PM: A YOUNG boy hurt in a skateboard crash at Emu Park has been taken to hospital.
Reports suggest the boy was taken to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition, after hitting his head in the fall.
BREAKING 2PM: PARAMEDICS are responding to Emu Park where a child is reportedly 'not alert' after a skateboard crash.
Initial reports suggest the boy, aged 12, came off his skateboard at the Bell Park skate park.
He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
The severity of his injuries is at this stage unknown.
More to come.