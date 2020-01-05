Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are responding.
Paramedics are responding.
News

Child taken to hospital after skate park crash

Melanie Plane
5th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.15PM: A YOUNG boy hurt in a skateboard crash at Emu Park has been taken to hospital. 

Reports suggest the boy was taken to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition, after hitting his head in the fall. 

BREAKING 2PM: PARAMEDICS are responding to Emu Park where a child is reportedly 'not alert' after a skateboard crash.

Initial reports suggest the boy, aged 12, came off his skateboard at the Bell Park skate park.

He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

The severity of his injuries is at this stage unknown.

More to come.

bell park emu park emu park skate park queensland ambulance services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after motorbike and car smash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after motorbike and car smash

        Breaking The 43-year-old motorcyclist was believed to have lacerations to his arm and neck.

        Boy in serious condition after being run over by a horse

        premium_icon Boy in serious condition after being run over by a horse

        News He was treated with abdominal, pelvis and arm injuries and airlifted to...

        UPDATE: Several crews bring Yeppen fire under control

        premium_icon UPDATE: Several crews bring Yeppen fire under control

        Breaking The blaze started under Yeppen bridge and made its way to the western side of the...

        GARDENING: Taking a look at Rocky’s beautiful streetscapes

        premium_icon GARDENING: Taking a look at Rocky’s beautiful streetscapes

        Gardening Neil Fisher: ‘Rockhampton has, in my opinion, many attractive street plantings.’