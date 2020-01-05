Child taken to hospital after skate park crash

UPDATE 2.15PM: A YOUNG boy hurt in a skateboard crash at Emu Park has been taken to hospital.

Reports suggest the boy was taken to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition, after hitting his head in the fall.

BREAKING 2PM: PARAMEDICS are responding to Emu Park where a child is reportedly 'not alert' after a skateboard crash.

Initial reports suggest the boy, aged 12, came off his skateboard at the Bell Park skate park.

He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

The severity of his injuries is at this stage unknown.

More to come.