A school bus has crashed into a garbage truck in Goonellabah on Thursday morning.
News

BREAKING: Children trapped in bus crash at Goonellabah

Alison Paterson
Aisling Brennan
by and
5th Sep 2019 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM

UPDATE 9.16am: POLICE say there are no reported injuries to any of the kids involved in this morning's bus crash, but the driver may have very minor injuries.

Senior Constable David Henderson said traffic is closed in both directions and emergency services are responding.

Motorists are urged to please avoid the area. 

 

Original story: CHILDREN are trapped in a school bus which has crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah this morning.

Emergency services are on their way to the incident which involves a bus from Northern Rivers Buslines.

The crash occurred on Pleasant St on the corner of Rous Rd, between Fischer St and Shearman Drive, around 8.30am today.

It is understood the 10 children are trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they had four crews on scene.

"There appear to be no injuries at this stage," she said.

Police are also on scene.

More to come.

bus bus crash goonellabah police
Lismore Northern Star

