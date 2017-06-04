25°
UPDATED: Chinese national skips ship in Gladstone

Andrew Thorpe
| 4th Jun 2017 7:04 AM Updated: 4:57 PM
ON THE RUN: The man didn't return to his commercial bulk cargo vessel at the Port of Gladstone on Friday night.
ON THE RUN: The man didn't return to his commercial bulk cargo vessel at the Port of Gladstone on Friday night.

4.57pm: AN AUSTRALIAN Border Force spokesperson has confirmed a Chinese national is still at large after failing to return to a ship at the Port of Gladstone on Friday night.

The spokesperson said the incident was not being treated as a security risk.

"We don't believe there is any security concern in relation to (the man) at this stage," the spokesperson said.

"However we are still working hard to find the man given he doesn't have a valid visa to be in the country."

Earlier: A CHINESE national is being sought  by police and Australian Border Force officers after deserting his ship in Gladstone on Friday night.

The man is believed to have been a crewman on a commercial bulk cargo vessel which was docked at the Port of Gladstone.

An incident yesterday involving a community tip-off to police turned out to be a false alarm, with no one detained.

An Australian Border Force spokesperson addressed the incident earlier.

"The Australian Border Force can confirm a Chinese national deserted his ship in Gladstone (on Friday night)," the spokesperson said.

"The ABF is working closely with Queensland Police to locate and detain the man."

Updates to follow.

Topics:  border force gladstone port

UPDATED: Chinese national skips ship in Gladstone

ON THE RUN: The man didn't return to his commercial bulk cargo vessel at the Port of Gladstone on Friday night.

Australian Border Force officials are working to locate the man.

