BREAKING: Coach Kim Williams tells why he's leaving Capras

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams will leave the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras at the end of the season.

He advised the club yesterday that he would not take up his option for a fourth year as head coach at the Intrust Super Cup club.

Williams will travel with wife Karen to the United Kingdom, where he hopes to continue his career in the game.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Williams said the time was right to make the move.

"It's something we've been planning to do and talking about for at least 10 years,” he said.

"I've managed to get really good jobs over that period and Karen's supported me in all those.

"I'm hoping to get an opportunity over in the UK to stay in the rugby league industry but for us our other passion is travelling and it gives us the opportunity to do that.”

Williams said his 20-year career in rugby league had taken him all around Australia and to some places around the world and this was just another part of the journey.

"We've had a great time here and I feel as though I'm leaving the club in a good place,” he said.

"I wouldn't be comfortable leaving if I didn't think we'd turned things around here... but I think everything's heading in the right direction.”

