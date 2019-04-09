BREAKING: Coalition gives green light to Adani plan

BREAKING NEWS: Environment Minister Melissa Price has approved groundwater management plans for the Adani coal mine, clearing one of the final hurdles for the project with just days until an election is called.

The Australian reported Ms Price issued a statement today announcing the move, amid intense pressure from Queensland colleagues to give the mine the green light.

Ms Price said the CSIRO and Geoscience Australia had assessed the groundwater plans, confirming they met strict scientific requirements.

"Following this independent assessment and the Department of Environment and Energy's recommendation for approval, I have accepted the scientific advice and therefore approved the groundwater management plans for the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Infrastructure project under Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999,” she said.

"This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project.

"The Project now requires further approvals from the Queensland Government prior to construction commencing.

The Morning Bulletin has approached the State Government for comment.

