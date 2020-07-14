UPDATE: Man in 80s involved in North Rocky nose-to-tail

Emergency services are attending a multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton’s north.

UPDATE, 3.35pm: Four individuals reportedly involved in a three-vehicle collision in Berserker this afternoon have escaped uninjured.

One patient, believed to be a male in his 80s, suffered minor injuries though declined transport to hospital.

The remaining occupants of each vehicle also refused treatment from paramedics.

Early reports suggest the nose-to-tail occurred after one of the vehicles failed to notice the two drivers in front had come to a stop.

QPS and QFES are currently working to clear the Berserker St and Lakes Creek Rd intersection after it subsequently became blocked.

Traffic is expected to remain affected for a short time.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

INITIAL, 2.50pm: EMERGENCY services are this afternoon responding to reports of a three-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

It is understood the vehicles collided nose-to-tail at the corner of Berserker St and Lakes Creek Rd in Berserker around 2.35pm.

A male in his 80s has reportedly suffered some minor injuries in the crash.

Injuries to the second vehicle's occupants are for now unknown.

QPS are on scene directing traffic as both vehicles have reportedly blocked the intersection.

QFES and QAS have also been dispatched to the scene.

Traffic is expected be impacted for a short time as crews work to clear the road.

More to come.